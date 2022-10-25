Deepavali cracker violations: Chennai Police book 354 cases

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police have booked 354 cases in connection with violations of bursting and sale of crackers as part of Deepavali festivities on Monday.

According to an official release from the city police, 271 cases have been booked for bursting crackers beyond the allowed time.

The police also booked 14 cases against those who set up cracker shops violating Tamil Nadu government rules and guidelines.

Apart from this, 69 cases were booked for violating allowed decibel levels.

"No firecrackers making more than 125 decibel of sound should be manufactured, used or sold. Chinese-made crackers should not be sold or used,” a police advisory had said.

According to the Supreme Court guidelines, crackers shall be burst only for two hours - 6 am to 7 am and 7 and to 8 pm.