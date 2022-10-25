Class 8 girl feared drowned in sea near ECR

CHENNAI: A Class 8 girl was feared drowned in sea in Kadapakkam near ECR on Monday.

Police said Savitha (14) of Sunambedu in Chengalpattu visited the Kadapakkam fishermen area in ECR with her family. Around 20 people travelled to the sea shore in a van and were playing and swimming in the beach. Police said Savitha who was swimming suddenly disappeared.

Soon, the fishermen who were on the spot started to search for Savitha using their boats, but they were unable to spot her.

On information the Sunambedu police and the Coast Guard team who visited the spot searched for her. Police said that the search operation is still on and yet they cannot spot her.