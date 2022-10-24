Foreign woman held with narcotics substance in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman from Ivory Coast was nabbed with Rs.4 lakh worth Narcotics substance by sleuths from NIB CID of TN police.

Based on specific intelligence inputs and weeks of surveillance, a midnight operation of an NIB CID team led by inspector, Jayabharathi secured the female foreign national, Justine, who had landed in Chennai from Mumbai named Justine from Ivory Coast with possession of 56 grams of amphetamine-type substances, worth over four lakhs from a residential locality in the area of Perungudi, Chennai, said a press release from NIB Investigation revealed that she frequently travelled from Mumbai to Chennai and is involved in the sale of drugs to youth, especially near the city’s party hubs.

A note from ADGP Enforcement Bureau, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, said that the investigation revealed that the arrested woman was over staying in India after the expiry of her Indian Visa. Further investigation is on to nab the complete drug cartel, the note added.