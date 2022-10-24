Fire breaks out at drug factory in Chennai

In another incident today, a fire broke out in the forest colony of Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The fire has been brought under control," said a fire officer.

Earlier in another incident in Mumbai, a fire broke out at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per preliminary information, a level-1 fire broke out at 11 pm at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. The Mumbai police team was also on the spot.