Chennai's snort story: Hope lies in rehab centres

20-year-old Kishore* has been under treatment for drug addiction for about six years and what started as smoking ganja gradually progressed to even getting snake bites to get high.

“I don’t know what made such anger flow within me, and I threw a fish tank on my father. He just escaped it. I was high on LSD or ganja almost all the time. When I ran out of OCB (Odet Cascadec Bollore) sheets (premium paper used for rolling smoking drugs), one midnight, I rushed to an ATM kiosk and made use of the paper slips generated on cash withdrawal to roll the joint and slept on the terrace,” he narrates.

Kishore says that under the influence of his friends, he later tried snakebites and spent more than Rs 1.25 lakh on it. “I was unconscious for a long time and didn’t even know if I was in a coma or something. I was then admitted to various hospitals and more than Rs 7-8 lakh were spent on my treatment, but I couldn’t get rid of drugs. I realised after a few months of treatment that I want to lead a normal life,” says Kishore. Kishore is now admitted to the deaddiction ward of the Institute of Mental Health and is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

A patient at another deaddiction centre, 40-year-old Raghu Kumar* says he has been admitted to the centre after no one in his family wanted to be around him out of fear.

“I was violent and very aggressive, which led to my family members disowning me. I wasted a lot of money on alcohol and drugs. Under peer pressure, I did not realise it then and even used the jewellery of my sisters for buying ganja. I was admitted to a hospital by one of my relatives when I was almost unconscious and fell sick. I would go days without eating and that made me sick. I was later brought to the centre and after a series of therapies and medications, I felt de-addiction is my only chance to win back my family,” says Raghu.