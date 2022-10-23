Subway falling apart in civic body, railway tug of war

CHENNAI: Motorists in Pallavaram are irked over a tug of war between the Tambaram Corporation and Southern Railway in maintaining a subway in Eswari Nagar, which is falling apart.

Syed Shamsudeen, an activist based in Pallavaram, said that the subway has been in a damaged state for over five years. “The subway is important for two-wheeler riders and car drivers as it connects Eswari Nagar and Zamin Pallavaram. Water is dripping from walls and roof due to which water stagnation occurs throughout the year,” he said.

He added that when he raised a complaint with the local body, he was informed that the subway is under the maintenance of the Southern Railway. “On the other hand, the Southern Railway claims that it had already handed over the subway to the local body. Due to the confusion, the subway remains in poor condition for years,” he fumed.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated September 22, 2021, the Southern Railway has requested the local body to maintain the subway. The letter also pointed out that the Chennai Corporation is maintaining subways in the city limits.

Cleaning, pumping out rainwater and lighting are taken up by the Chennai Corporation. The railway also expressed no-objection in maintaining the subway by the Tambaram Corporation.

“Despite this, the civic body is hesitant in maintaining the subway. I have also sent a petition to the CM Cell for further action,” Syed Shamsudeen added.

When asked, a Tambaram Corporation official said that measures will be taken to repair the subway soon.