Gang attacks public, hurls petrol bomb at rowdy’s house near Chennai

CHENNAI: A six-member gang hurled petrol bombs (Molotov cocktail) at the house of a rowdy in Nanmangalam in Chennai outskirts on Saturday night.

The gang, which was also carrying weapons inflicted cut injuries on two passerby, enquiring them about the location of the rowdy’s house. The injured persons- an ITI student and a private firm employee are being treated at the Chromepet government hospital.

Police sources said that a six member gang was creating a ruckus in Ponniamman colony main road on Saturday night.

The gang was enquiring about the location of the house of ‘Vellai’ Anand, a local rowdy. After finding his house, they hurled petrol bombs. No person was injured in the attack.

Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.