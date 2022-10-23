Ex govt staff arrested for cheating Rs 3 crores promising jobs

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police have arrested a former Tamil Nadu government staff who was sacked from service and his accomplice for orchestrating job racket and cheating aspirants to the tune of Rs 3 crore promising them government jobs.

The main accused, V Madhavan (54) of Vinayagapuram in Chennai was working as an ASO (assistant section officer) in the secretariat.

Police sources said that he was sacked from the job in 2010 for misdemeanour.

Using the help of his former colleagues, Madhavan conducted bogus exams within secretariat premises and gave the aspirants fake appointment orders.

“He took anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from an aspirant. He had collected more than Rs 3 crore from more than 100 aspirants, ” said a police officer.

After getting the money, he either dodged them or returned half the money to keep their hopes intact and targeted other aspirants. He had promised the aspirants jobs in Tamil development department, secretariat among others, police said.

Two of his accomplices were already arrested by the city police.

On Saturday, police arrested Madhavan and his accomplice, P Selvam (41) of Broadway and seized several fake documents, appointment orders from them.

Police investigations revealed that Madhavan already has seven cases against him including burglaries. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.