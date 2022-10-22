‘Identify a safe space for pet inside the house’

CHENNAI: Walk your dogs early in the morning before the fireworks or late evening after the fireworks are done. If you have an indoor space for them to relieve themselves, please avoid going out. It is better to err on the side of caution even if you believe your cat or dog isn’t averse to fireworks. If you must walk your dog or you care for street dogs, put a collar on them having an ID with a phone number.

If your cat is an indoor-outdoor kitty, keep them indoors only for at least a couple of days before and after, until the fireworks have died down.

Identify a safe space for your pet inside the house — a quiet room or a corner they have a preference for and make it cosy for them. It may even be under the furniture. Allow them unrestricted access to this space.

Getting started on calming aids such as bach flower remedies, even before the noise starts. If the pet guardian is prone to anxiety, it’s a good idea for them to get some help too. Our animals do reflect our emotions.

Playing dog/cat calming music or white noise helps.

If your dog tries to engage with you despite the noise, have some indoor activity set up such as nose-work games or toys with treats.