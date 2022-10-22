Hyderabad man arrested with 48 kg Amphetamine dies in custody

CHENNAI: A suspect who was picked up by the sleuths of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai zonal unit for possession of 48 kgs of narcotic substance, allegedly died by suicide while under the custody of NCB at their office in Ayapakkam near Ambattur, on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rayappa Raju Anthony (39), a native of Hyderabad, Telangana, employed with a private firm.

Based on a tip off, NCB officials intercepted a car near Sholavaram in Chennai outskirts during the early hours of Friday.

The car was intercepted near Karanodai Toll Plaza and NCB officials seized 48.300 kgs of white crystalline stick substance believed to be amphetamine in the presence of independent witnesses and arrested the driver of the car Rayappa Raju Anthony.

He was being enquired at the NCB office. Around 9.30 pm on Friday, while the NCB, Chennai team, was preparing to take Rayappa Raju Anthony for a medical check-up at Avadi Government Hospital before producing him before the Court at Ponneri, the suspect jumped from the 3rd floor of the NCB, Chennai office in an attempt to kill himself, according to officials.

He was rushed to a private hospital nearby and was then moved to the Avadi Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint, Thirumullaivoyal Police Station have registered and a request has been sent to Judicial Magistrate Ambattur for conducting an inquest and enquiry.

Police sources said that the deceased suspect was arrested by NCB officials in Hyderabad in a similar case nine years ago.