CMRL works: Traffic diversions near Mandaveli on trial basis

CHENNAI: As part of Chennai Metro Rail project, Phase -II works to be carried out in RK Mutt road, Chennai police have announced traffic diversions near Greenways road x DGS Dhinakaran Salai junction. The diversions will be implemented on trial basis for a period of one week from 24.10.2022 (Monday).

Accordingly, all vehicles coming from Adyar will take right at Greenways road x Dr.DGS Dhinakaran Salai junction. The vehicles intending to reach Mandaveli will take left turn at Broadies Castle road to reach RK Mutt Road and reach their destination (Mandaveli/Mylapore). All vehicles going to santhome will go straight on DGS Dhinakaran Salai.

All vehicles coming from Mylapore at Mandaveli junction will have to take left via South Canal Bank road and then take right at South Canal Junction to reach Dr DGS Dhinakaran Salai and reach their destination (Adayar).

The Stretch of RK mutt road from Mandaveli junction up to RK mutt road x Broadies Castle road junction will be made as ‘One way’ with entry from Broadies Castle road and no entry at Mandaveli junction. No vehicles will be allowed to enter Broadies Castle road from RK mutt road.