CMDA releases map on ASI sensitive areas

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has released the maps of archaeologically sensitive sites in the Chennai Metropolitan Area for public view.

Anshul Mishra, member secretary of the planning authority said that maps have been released with survey numbers. "Residents should get no-objection certificate from the Archaeological Survey of India before starting construction in the earmarked sites. This will avoid confusions. The maps were already there with the CMDA, but we have made them public now," he said.

He added that residents can also alert authorities if any one starts construction illegally without availing no-objection.

As per the maps, there are 26 archaeologically protected sites in the Chennai Metropolitan Area that spread across 48 villages.

As per the rules, no construction will be allowed within 100 metres from the archaeologically sensitive sites and there is regulation to do construction activities between 100 metres and 200 metres from the sites.

"Archaeological maps for the Chennai Metropolitan Area are now publicly available for ready reference and through this, the applicant can know whether the site needs a NOC from the Archaeological Survey of India or not," a CMDA tweet said.