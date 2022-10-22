City

CM Stalin condoles journalist’s death

Viswanathan (84), who was the editor and publisher of Industrial Economist, died after treatment failed on Saturday.
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of veteran business journalist S Viswanathan in the city. In a condolence message, Stalin said, “I offer my deep condolences to his bereaved family members and the media friends.” Viswanathan (84), who was the editor and publisher of Industrial Economist, died after treatment failed on Saturday.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chief Minister MK Stalin
veteran business journalist S Viswanathan
Industrial Economist
media friends

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in