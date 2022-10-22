CM Stalin condoles journalist’s death

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of veteran business journalist S Viswanathan in the city. In a condolence message, Stalin said, “I offer my deep condolences to his bereaved family members and the media friends.” Viswanathan (84), who was the editor and publisher of Industrial Economist, died after treatment failed on Saturday.
