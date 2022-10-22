Chennai moms launch campaigns focusing on smoke-free Deepavali

CHENNAI: A group of city moms has come together to create awareness on the need to avoid bursting firecrackers to safeguard the health of children. These mothers are part of a pan-India movement called Warrior Moms. Two years ago, they launched a campaign called #DhoomDhamakaWithoutPatakha and since then have been encouraging people to celebrate a smoke-free Deepavali.

Chennai-based Nina Subramani, who is a member of the group, tells DT Next, “We have been sharing messages on social media about the need to stop bursting firecrackers. This time, we are mainly focussing on the effects of bursting crackers on our eyes, ears as well as lungs.” Their messages on Instagram explain that firecrackers can produce sounds of up to 150-180 decibels and cause pain, especially to babies and younger children. Instead of stepping out, you can keep your baby indoors with doors and windows tightly shut. Always, make sure to use protective ear muffs.

What many are forgetting is that firecrackers are harmful to asthmatic people and individuals with breathing difficulties. Just a look at the smog on the days of Deepavali is proof enough. “Make sure to stock up on enough medication in case of any emergencies. Wearing a mask is always a good choice. If there is too much smoke outside due to crackers, keep the windows tightly shut,” suggest the awareness material posted by the Warrior Moms.

As per the order of the Supreme Court, people in the city are supposed to burst crackers for only two hours on Deepavali (October 24) from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm. “But many have started bursting crackers already in some neighbourhoods. So, we have launched a campaign called Know Your Rights. If there is any violation in the timing of bursting crackers, you can make a complaint on the Namma Chennai app and tweet out the complaint number tagging the Chennai Corporation.” Nina adds.