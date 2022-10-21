TNPCB warns against dumping of construction and demolition waste

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has warned of action against the persons who dump construction and demolition waste along the roads, river banks, water bodies and secluded areas.

As per a statement, the TNPCB has issued instructions to all the bulk waste generators and line departments for proper handling and disposal of construction and demolition waste as per the rules.

It said the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has provided facilities for processing the construction and demolition waste of 400 tonnes per day each at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

Also, the GCC through an external agency (C40 cities) has prepared a draft City Climate Action Plan (CCAP) which identified sustainable waste management as one of the priority sectors and identified action for 100% segregation of waste at source and collection coverage and to meet full capacity of waste processing by setting up various decentralised units.

Hence, all the stakeholders are strictly instructed to ensure proper collection, storage, transportation, recycling and disposal of construction and demolition wastes as per the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and guidelines issued by the CPCB. Any unauthorised disposal of debris along the roads, river banks, water bodies, or secluded areas, other than the identified and designated area by the local body will invite stringent action under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

As per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 waste generators should submit a waste management plan and get appropriate approvals from the local authority before starting construction or demolition or remodelling work.

The generators should deposit the wastes at local body’s collection centre or hand it over to the authorised processing facilities.