Police Commemoration Day observed at Chennai headquarters

CHENNAI: Top police officials, serving and retired paid their respects to police and para military personnel, who lost their lives while on duty, at the Tamil Nadu Police headquarters in Chennai, on Friday as part of the Police Commemoration Day.

Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force , Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu, along with Chennai Police Commissioner, DGP Shankar Jiwal laid a wreath on the martyrs column and paid their respects.