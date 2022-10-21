Police Commemoration Day observed at Chennai headquarters

CHENNAI: Top police officials, serving and retired paid their respects to police and para military personnel, who lost their lives while on duty, at the Tamil Nadu Police headquarters in Chennai, on Friday as part of the Police Commemoration Day.
Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force , Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu, along with Chennai Police Commissioner, DGP Shankar Jiwal laid a wreath on the martyrs column and paid their respects.
Police Commemoration Day’ is observed every year on October 21, in memory of ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959.
In the last one year, 264 police and para military personnel had lost their lives while in duty, according to an official release.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android