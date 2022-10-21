History-sheeter hacked to death in drunken brawl

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death, allegedly by his friends near Pulianthope on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Maari alias ‘Lodang’ Maari of Kannikapuram near Pulianthope. Police investigations revealed that the deceased has more than 25 cases filed against him including cases of attempts to murder.

Police sources said on Thursday night, Maari was along with five friends — ‘Korukkupet’ Mari (35), ‘Pillai’ Karthik (32), ‘Karuppa’ Manikam (35), Martin and Lakshmanan — had consumed liquor near his house.

Preliminary investigations revealed that while drinking, the gang had an argument and in a fit of rage, the others started an argument with him and started assaulting Maari.

In the melee, one of them had allegedly attacked the gangster with a knife and the other four prevented Maari from escaping. After inflicting several cut injuries, the gang left Maari in a pool of blood and fled the scene.

On Friday morning, a passerby saw Maari lying in a pool of blood and alerted the authorities. He was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital where he was declared dead. Pulianthope police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.