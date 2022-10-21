Heavy rains lash various parts of Chennai, suburbs

CHENNAI: Heavy rains are lashing Chennai and suburbs of Chennai since Friday morning. Heavy rain was witnessed since early morning in several areas of Guindy, Mambalam, Egmore, Chennai Central, Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Purasaiwalkam, and Valasaravakkam.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday, a low pressure formed due to a cyclonic circulation is likely to bring heavy rains in several parts of the State during the following three days. Mild to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning may fall in numerous locations in the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.