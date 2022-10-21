Encroachment case: HC directs Chengalpattu Tahsildar to file report

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court directed the Chengalpattu Tahsildar to file a report on November 1 regarding an allegation related to the encroachments made by several people in Bharathiyar Nagar, Potheri near Maraimalai Nagar in the outskirts of Chennai city.

The bench of Justice R Subramaniam and Justice K Kumaresh Babu passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by L Prabhu, a resident of Potheri near Maraimalai Nagar.

The petitioner sought direction to remove the encroachments made by several local people in the Bharathi Nagar on the government land. He drew the attention of the court by saying that despite his representations to the authorities, no action was taken to remove the occupancies.

Recording the submissions, the judge suo-motu impleaded Chengalpattu Tahsildar as a respondent in the case.

“The Tahsildar is required to cause the inspection of the said street and to file a report as to the actual encroachment of government lands by the persons living in that street. Such a report can be filed on November 1,” the bench held.

The court directed Vadivelu Deenadayalan, Additional Government Pleader (AGP) to take notice for the respondent officer in the case.