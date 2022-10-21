Couple found dead inside house in Poonamalee; reason unknown

CHENNAI: Mystery shrouds death of a couple who were found dead in their house in Poonamalee on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Pandiyan (40) and Parimala (30).

He was living with his two wives- Bhuvaneshwari (35) and Parimala (30) and two sons at Ambal Nagar neighbourhood in Poonamalee.

Pandiyan was working abroad for a few years and had returned to India this year and was staying home, police sources said. Investigation revealed that he was suffering from chronic stomach pain.

On Thursday, Bhuvaneswari left home for work and the two children went to school. In the evening, they returned home to find the two of them dead after which police were alerted. While the man was found hanging, the woman was found dead with cut injuries, police sources said.

Poonamallee police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police sources said that a note was recovered from the home in which the couple did not blame anyone for their extreme step. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.