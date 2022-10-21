Cab driver found dead inside parked vehicle in Koyembedu

CHENNAI: A cab driver was found dead inside his vehicle at a parking yard in Koyambedu on Thursday night.

Police said that they received information about a man lying unconscious inside a parked cab for the past two days.

When other drivers went near the car to check on the driver, foul smell emanated after which police were alerted.

Police personnel from Koyambedu reached the scene along with personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and broke open the door and secured the man. The body was sent to Kilpauk Medical college hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar (32) of Nerkundram. Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was married with two children. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that Arun Kumar consumed alcohol and slept in his vehicle.

Police are also investigating if Kannan took rest, by turning the the air conditioner on and slept in the car which could have led to suffocation causing death. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.