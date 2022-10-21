12% drop in fatal road accidents this year, say Chennai Police

Data provided by the city police showed that there were 480 fatal cases until October in 2021, while 2022 has recorded 57 less fatal cases- registering 423 deaths this year.

It may be noted that the Chennai city police commissionerate was trifurcated from Janaury this year.

While this reduction in fatal incidents is largely credited to the pandemic situation last year which saw less movement of vehicles on roads, the additional commissioner said that their records show that there is a reduction in the grievous accidents too and the total number of accident cases were more or less the same this year.

“Considering the situation this year with the roads opening up for traffic, even maintaining the same accident rate as last year is commendable on our team’s part,” Kapil Kumar Saratkar said.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday clarifying on the new traffic fine amounts, the additional commissioner said that the city police will be intensifying checks against drunken driving and other traffic violation in the coming days.

“With the increase in fines, we hope there is more deterrence in traffic violations. E-challan machines will have to be configured with new fines. Work is underway and from October 28, new fines will be in force, ” he said.

Responding to a question about traffic cops staying put outside Tasmac bars to catch motorists, the additional commissioner said that there is nothing wrong in that and they are only enforcing traffic rules.

“There is nothing wrong even if police stays outside Tasmac and registers case. Actually that is a good strategy also. Government is selling (liquor). But, the government is not telling to drink and drive. Let the person drink and take an auto or taxi,” the additional commissioner said.

On an average, the city police book around 80 cases of drunk driving. After inauguration of call Centers to dial traffic violators and ask them to pay pending fines, Chennai police have shown a steady rise in collection of fines from traffic violators.

In the past six months, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has collected about Rs 23.25 crore in over 9 lakh cases, of which Rs 7 crore was from old pending cases, the additional commissioner said.