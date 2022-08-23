Vinayagar Chathurthi: Tender back at Koyambedu market after 2 yrs

CHENNAI: Ahead of Vinayagar Chathurthi festival, the Market Management Committee floated tender after two years of the pandemic lockdown for licensed traders and farmers at Koyambedu wholesale market on Tuesday. However, traders at the market opposed the tender given for outsourcing vendors during the festival season claiming that their sales will be severely impacted.

The tender during the festival days such as Vinayagar Chathurthi, Ayudha Pooja and Pongal were halted due to the pandemic induced lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of infection in the market. Following the regulation procedures, the MMC resumed the auction.

"Usually, the tender notice will be given 15 days before the actual date, but this year they informed the traders on Monday, the auction happened today. And the payment should be done on Wednesday, within the short period of notice we are unable to arrange the amount for the tender. So many traders did not participate in the tender as usual," said ASR Selvakumar, Treasurer, Koyambedu Semi-wholesaler Association.

Traders claim that the unlicensed vendors sell commodities at a higher price than wholesale rates in the Koyambedu market. Also, by allowing them the officials are encouraging the encroachments outside the market. It will lead the traders here to move to another place for work.

"From 2020, we did not witness the brisk sale during the festival season. We hoped that through this tender this year, there may be an increase in sales like pre-covid days. However, when these outside vendors are allowed it will impact our business here," said another licensed trader at the vegetable market.

S Shanthi, Chief Administration Officer, Market Management Committee stated that it is a regular mechanism that farmers participate in the tender, as to meet the demand and supply during the festival seasons. However, it will not affect the supply for the licenced traders here, because they will receive separate vehicles of commodities.

The essential items of over 300 vehicles are expected to arrive for Vinayaga Chaturthi from August 28 at Koyambedu market. The committee ensured that the Covid protocols are followed, and the premises will be plastic free.