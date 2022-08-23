Regional bench of TDSAT in Chennai soon: DMK MP

CHENNAI: A regional bench of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) would be set up in Chennai soon. The Union Telecom Ministry has issued a notification for having sittings of TDSAT at Chennai among other cities. TDSAT is available only in New Delhi now.

Posting a message on the ‘establishment’ of the tribunal in other cities, DMK MP Wilson on Tuesday tweeted, “Accepting my representation made to minister @AshwiniVaishnaw to have regional benches of TDSAT, ministry has notified on 12.8.2022 for telecom and broadcasting sector tribunal (TDSAT) sittings at Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Cuttack, Kolkata, Amritsar and Indore apart from New Delhi.”