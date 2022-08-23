Regional bench of TDSAT in Chennai soon: DMK MP

CHENNAI: A regional bench of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) would be set up in Chennai soon. The Union Telecom Ministry has issued a notification for having sittings of TDSAT at Chennai among other cities. TDSAT is available only in New Delhi now.
Posting a message on the ‘establishment’ of the tribunal in other cities, DMK MP Wilson on Tuesday tweeted, “Accepting my representation made to minister @AshwiniVaishnaw to have regional benches of TDSAT, ministry has notified on 12.8.2022 for telecom and broadcasting sector tribunal (TDSAT) sittings at Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Cuttack, Kolkata, Amritsar and Indore apart from New Delhi.”
A little over a month ago, Wilson had met Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital and handed over a representation to establish TDSAT benches at Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata for the sake of litigants and lawyers.
Wilson had apprised the minister then that in the principal bench in New Delhi, about 5,100 cases are pending and hence it requires a bench, region wise. The MP had even submitted to the minister that the oldest matter pending before the tribunal was filed before 2012 and the pendency shows that matters which are in the nature of recovery have not been disposed of even after 10 years.
