Nine-year-old girl with facial deformity undergoes surgery

CHENNAI: Tania (9) from Avadi, who was suffering from a rare facial deformity, underwent a surgical procedure at a private hospital on Tuesday. The surgery lasted for about 10 hours and the patient is reportedly doing well.

“The girl was suffering from Romberg’s disease, which is a rare atrophic disorder that leads to progressive deterioration of the skin and soft tissues of the face. She was treated at Stanley Government Medical College & Hospital where it was decided that a surgery would help reduce the impact on the soft issue due to progression of the disease,” a doctor from the hospital said.