Nine-year-old girl with facial deformity undergoes surgery

CHENNAI: Tania (9) from Avadi, who was suffering from a rare facial deformity, underwent a surgical procedure at a private hospital on Tuesday. The surgery lasted for about 10 hours and the patient is reportedly doing well.
“The girl was suffering from Romberg’s disease, which is a rare atrophic disorder that leads to progressive deterioration of the skin and soft tissues of the face. She was treated at Stanley Government Medical College & Hospital where it was decided that a surgery would help reduce the impact on the soft issue due to progression of the disease,” a doctor from the hospital said.
Tania had appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin for intervention as she faced discrimination and bullying at school. Officials at the State Health Department visited the girl and assured her help with advanced treatment. Based on the CM’s instructions, a 10-member committee was formed to perform the surgery.
Though there’s no permanent cure or treatment to stop the progression of the disease, the surgical plastic and vascular procedure helps in repairing the wasted tissue. To repair the damage to her face, bone and muscle grafting was also done.
Tania is stable and on treatment at the hospital.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android