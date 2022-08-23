Kreeda organises talk on history of Mahabs and traditional games

CHENNAI: Kreeda in association with the Press Institute of India is organising a talk ‘Mamallapuram – More than just chess’ with Pradeep Chakravarthy and Vinita Sidhartha. The talk which aims to focus on both, the significance of Mahabalipuram with chess and other traditional games offers a window into Tamil Nadu’s ancient history of traditional games.

Speaking to DT Next, Vinita says, “Press Institute of India approached us to do a talk and initially the plan was to explore different temples in Chennai. Since the talk of the town lately has been Mahabalipuram and chess, we thought it would be interesting to do something about Mahabalipuram beyond just chess.”

In her talk, she will be talking about the significance of the different traditional games, where they can be found, the significance of their location, early history and lots more.

Pradeep will be highlighting the historical aspect of the talk. Will be offering a peak into Mahabalipuram’s history and its relevance today. “Whatever we know about Chennai, in terms of recorded history can be found in Mahabalipuram. The place holds the valuable antecedents of the Pallava period. We have seen several inscriptions, sculptures, and monuments, but we never really paused to think about the sort of significance and the impact it creates in our modern society. The historical information is invaluable.”

As a part of his talk, he will be discussing the monuments, the history of the town, inscriptions, and other facts along with fun games. Attendees will be able to paint a picture of what it was like in the 3rd century with this talk.

The talk is taking place on August 23, between 5 pm to 6 pm at the Press Institute of India, Taramani.