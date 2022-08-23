IAF trainee from Tambaram IAF station goes missing

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old trainee of the Tambaram IAF went missing on Monday. The Tambaram police have registered a case and are investigating.

The youth - Pramod Kumar Yadav of Jaipur - joined as a trainee in the Tambaram IAF six months ago. A few days ago Pramod became sick and was admitted to a military hospital in Nandanam. Police said on Monday Pramod was discharged from the hospital and returned to the Tambaram IAF. On Monday evening, the other trainees noticed that Pramod was missing from his room. Soon, they informed the other officers and they started the search for Pramod for the whole night. Since Pramod could not be traced anywhere on Tuesday morning the IAF security officer VK Singh filed a missing complaint at the Selaiyur police station. The police have registered a case and are searching for Pramod who is missing. Police sources said Pramod's training is not yet over and he has several months of training remaining.