Class 9 boy dies by suicide due to alleged harassment at school

(Trigger warning: Mention of suicide and harassment)

CHENNAI: Ten days after his 14th birthday, a Class 9 student died by suicide at his residence in Padi on Monday, allegedly due to harassment by his teachers at school.

The deceased was identified as S Bharathi Selva. Police have now recovered a video, minutes before he took the extreme step, in which the boy alleges harassment by his class teachers.

The boy lived with his parents, and elder brother at Kumaran Nagar in Padi. The teenager was alone at his house when he took the extreme step, police said.

His parents were out at work while his brother was at college. He returned home around 5.30 pm and found his brother dead, after which his parents rushed to the scene.

A police team secured his body and moved it to government hospital for post mortem.

Police said that they found two videos in which the boy talks about the alleged harassment by his teachers and a video of him killing self.

Korattur police registered a case and are conducting enquiries at the school.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and contact Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050)