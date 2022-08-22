Tripura man arrested for possession of 10.4 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai city police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man for the alleged possession of 10.4 kg ganja near Perambur railway station.

Police said that they received a tip off about ganja being smuggled into the city through train and intensified searches near Perambur railway station.

On noting a man behaving suspiciously, he was detained. On checking his bag, police found large quantities of ganja in it, after which he was arrested by the Otteri police.

The arrested person was identified as Hidayatullah (36) of Tripura.

Police said that he had got the ganja from Assam and had come to deliver it to a peddler in Chennai.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.