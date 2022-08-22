The narco vortex

CHENNAI: With the State government initiating the ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ drive and Chief Minister MK Stalin vowing to crack down hard on those involved in the trade, DT Next spoke to experts, including neurologists, psychologists, police officers and even addicts, to understand how narcotics is a whirlpool that’s often fatal for adolescents

They get you high, making you to leave behind problems and disappointments at least for a little while and fly above such mundane responsibilities.

However, experts warn, the fleeting euphoria that narcotics provide is a swamp that drags and drowns users.

While consuming narcotics is not a wise choice for anyone, it can have a particularly dangerous and lasting impact on teenagers. Several studies in the recent decades have shown that the effect of drugs on adolescents differ from the case of adults. This is because using psychoactive substances during the young age can affect brain maturity and can lead to substance use disorder – for life.

Affects thoughts & behaviour

Neurologists say narcotics can shrink the brain, rob the user of the ability to think and can have an overall impact on mental health.

The adverse effect of drug use on the brain is stark enough to be captured on CT scan, which would show how the brain has shrunk, says Dr Sudhakar Kasinathan, consultant neurosurgeon at Fortis Hospital.

“A person’s cerebral cortex gets shrunk when she/he grows old. But repeated use of drugs advances this shrinkage, which is seen even in youngsters. Their reflexes slow down and thinking capacity and intellectual ability are drastically reduced. Narcotics affect the temporal lobe and impact sexual life, thinking, emotions, thoughts and behaviour,” he points out.

Echoing this, Dr K Mugundhan, professor-HoD, neurology, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, says continued drug use hinders the youth’s overall growth, both personal and academic.

“There’s a reduction in volume of brain region that’s linked to executive functioning, which impacts memory, learning ability, and loss of impulse control when a person is addicted to drugs. The age when a person begins the use of any forms and how long they use it is significant in determining the impact on the brain,” says Dr Mugundhan.

Adverse impact on teenagers

Stressing on the importance of keeping teenagers away from psychotropic substances, he points out that when a teenager starts using drugs, the overall cognitive ability is lost. “Loss of memory, reduction in coordination, confusion and lack of learning ability impacts their future. Even in the case of rehabilitation, the effect of long-time usage cannot reversible,” he cautions.

From naturally found intoxicants like cannabis or ganja and ‘mushrooms’, to more potent manufactured ones like MDMA, meth, LSD, heroin, brown sugar and cocaine, narcotics at varying price points and potency are widely available in the city.

There are even unusual drugs bordering on the bizarre like glue, seed oil, snake bite and even a popular muscle pain balm, which are used by those who cannot afford the fancier and expensive ones.

“I’ve come across school students who use such ‘drugs’. They can be very habit-forming, leading to anxiety, depression and drug-induced psychosis. They can also become aggressive. We know that young adults are

There’s a reduction in volume of brain region that’s linked to executive functioning, which impacts memory, learning ability, and loss of impulse control when a person is addicted to drugs —Dr K Mugundhan, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital very impulsive –prolonged drug-use makes it worse,” says Vandhana, consultant psychologist at V-Cope.

Organ damage

Besides the scar they leave on the brain, drugs affect other organs, too. “As these drugs metabolise in liver, prolonged use impacts the organ, which then affects the kidneys,” adds Dr Sudhakar.

Citing these dangerous and potentially life-long impact of drugs, a growing body of research and experts say that all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, police and even others like youth icons who have the potential to influence to the young, impressionable minds should come together to promote drug-free lifestyle and take all steps to wean them away from the vortex. The earlier, the better.