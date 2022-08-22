Temperature drops in Chennai; rain likely to continue for few days

CHENNAI: On Sunday night, several places in Chennai experienced heavy showers, and the airport recorded 6 cm of rainfall. Also, the day temperature on Monday fell by 3 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the wet spell, which is likely to continue in Chennai and 13 other districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days due to a change in circulation pattern.

After Chennai witnessed heavy rain, several places are already pooled which led to traffic congestion in the morning hours. Office goers and school, college students found it difficult to reach their destination on time. The Met centre stated that the city will continue to get moderate rain in the evening hours due to the upper air circulation prevailing over TN coastal region.

However, Chennaiites are getting relief from the hot weather, as the maximum temperature dropped by three degree Celsius in the city. And, it is likely to remain the same until the rain gradually decreases. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 34 degree Celsius on Monday.

At least 13 districts of Tamil Nadu - the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and delta areas are expected to receive heavy showers for the next 48 hours due to the same.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Kancheepuram 8 cm, followed by Madurai and Cuddalore 7 cm each, Chennai airport, Tiruvarur 6 cm each; Taramani, Anna University (Chennai) received 5 cm of rainfall each.