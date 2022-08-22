Cheque fraud case: Director Lingusamy gets 6 months jail

CHENNAI: Paiyaa fame director Lingusamy was on Monday sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by a Saidapet court in a cheque fraud case.

The court sentenced Lingusamy and his brother Subhash Chandra Bose to 6 months imprisonment in the cheque fraud case of a finance company named PVP. A case was earlier filed against the director after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore bounced, that he received for the film 'Yenni Yezhu Naal'. The verdict was delivered after the trial of the case was completed.

On the work front, Lingusamy made his debut as a director in the film Anandham, starring Mammootty in 2001. He is known for films like Run, Sandakozhi and Paiyaa.