2 killed, 3 injured in car-lorry accident on ECR

CHENNAI: Two people died and three women were injured after a car collided with a lorry in ECR on Sunday.

A family from Chennai went to attend a family function of their relative in Pondicherry, on Sunday. At night, while they were returning on ECR it was raining heavily and when nearing Sadras at 11 pm the car driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with the container lorry which was coming in the opposite direction. On the impact, the car driver Sabeer Basha (26) and Noor Eswaran (49) of Perumbakkam died on the spot with grievous injuries. Noor Jerina (52), Fathima (72) and Noor Rihana (55) suffer severe injuries. On information, the Sadras police who arrived at the spot admitted the injured women to the Chengalpattu GH and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

The Sadras police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.