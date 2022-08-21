Road rage: Father-son arrested for murder in Nolambur

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a father-son duo who allegedly hit a man to death after he damaged their parked car in Nolambur.

Passerby had noticed a middle aged man lying unconscious on Sandhana Srinivasa Perumal Koil street in Nolambur and alerted the police on August 15.

Police moved the man to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as R Srinivasa Moorthy (46), a resident of Nolambur.

Police had registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and were investigating.

Investigations revealed that on the night of August 14, around 10 pm, the deceased had driven his car in an inebriated state and dashed onto a parked car.

The vehicle owner S Maaran ( 32) picked up an argument with Srinivasa Moorthy. As the argument escalated, Maaran along with his father, G Sugumaran (68) assaulted the other man, leading to his death.

Police altered the case and arrested the father-son duo on murder charges. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.