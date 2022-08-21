Man held for fixing skimmer in ATM machine; son on the run

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly fixing a skimmer device in the ATM of a nationalised bank in Santhome.

The arrested man’s son, a drop out from a medical institute in Europe, is yet to be arrested, police said.

The arrested man was identified as Manohar, a Washermenpet-based textile merchant. His son, Anand, police said had discontinued his medical degree from Albania and was working in a company in New Delhi.

Since the family’s textile business was running into loss, Anand was not able to continue his studies and he came back to India.

Police investigations revealed that when Anand was in Delhi, he learnt about the skimmer device through his acquaintances. He got a machine and placed it in an ATM machine in Santhome.

Police said that bank officials found the device on August 12 and approached the police.

Police arrested Manohar on Tuesday and remanded him in judicial custody on Wednesday. A search is on for his son, the police said.