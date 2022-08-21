HC judge hears urgent bail petition on Sunday

CHENNAI: Madras High Court judge G Jayachandran on Sunday held a special sitting to grant interim bail to a petitioner - a remand prisoner - to participate in the final rituals of his father, who passed away on August 18.

The special sitting on Sunday was held with the permission of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

Justice Jayachandran granted three days of interim bail to the petitioner on his own bond with a police escort to visit his village and complete the post-rituals. The petitioner should report and surrender to the prison authorities on August 24.

The petitioner who was remanded in judicial custody on August 6 in connection with a case has sought an urgent hearing before the Chief Justice seeking bail on the ground that his father died on August 18 and he being the only son have to perform his last rites and rituals of his father.

However, the government advocate argued that the last rite of the petitioner’s father was performed on August 20 and hence is not entitled to bail. He also cited two previous cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and there is a threat to the petitioner’s life by the rival gang.