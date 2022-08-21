Class 10 student breaks into milk store, steals cash and ice-cream

CHENNAI: Avadi Police on Saturday arrested a Class 10 student for his alleged involvement in a series of burglaries at shops in and around Tiruverkadu. Apart from cash, the minor boy also stole ice-cream at a milk store, police said.

Police said that they received a complaint from Silambarasan of Jayam Nagar that his milk stores at Gandhi Nagar and Anna street were burgled by unidentified persons.

According to Silambarasan’s complaint, cash worth Rs 17,000 and ice-cream boxes from the refrigerator were stolen.

In the same neighbourhood, another break-in was also reported to the police wherein the miscreants had broke into a departmental store and took away Rs 8,500 cash and other identity documents of the store owner.

Based on the complaints, police started perusing CCTV footages and zeroed in on the suspect. Police said that two young boys were involved in the break-ins.

One of them was identified as a 16 year old from Ayanavaram, who is studying Class 10 at a school.

The other suspect is a polytechnic student, police said. The minor boy was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a government home for boys. Search is on for the other suspect.

In another incident, unidentified persons broke into at least two houses in Tambaram area, police said.