Bike catches fire after colliding with truck; motorist killed

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was charred to death in a road accident allegedly after his two-wheeler’s fuel tank caught fire after the bike rammed into a parked truck near Avadi on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Manikandan alias Deva of Ramapuram, who worked at a private firm. Police investigations revealed that he was travelling along the Vandalur-Minjur road on his motorbike after work, when the accident happened. As he reached Vellanur near Avadi, Manikandan lost control of his bike and the vehicle rammed into a parked lorry nearby.

Due to the impact, his bike’s fuel tank burst into flames, police quoted the onlookers as saying. Manikandan got caught in the fire and could not get down from his bike, police said.

The passerby informed police personnel and he was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Poonamalee traffic investigation wing police registered a case. The body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College for post-mortem examination .

Police said that he is survived by a wife, Divya (23) and a six months old child. Further investigations are on.