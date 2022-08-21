2 labourers of pvt firm electrocuted in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Two labourers working in a private firm in Ambattur were electrocuted on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as K Saravanakumar, 31, from ICF Colony and Sanjay Kumar, 34 of Bihar.

Both were casual labourers. Police said, on Friday, Murugan, owner of a metal scrap welding company had employed the duo to work at night.

On Saturday morning, Saravanakumar’s family had tried to reach him over the phone, but there were no answers.

Other workers who reported for work on Saturday morning found the two of them unconscious with burn injuries.

Ambattur police secured the two and moved them to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead.