Temporary stoppage at Avadi for Chennai-Mangalore express

CHENNAI: The Railway Board has approved the stoppage of Train No.12685/12686 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangalore Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Expresses at Avadi Railway Station on an experimental basis for a period of six months on and from August 21.

Consequently, the arrival and departure timing of the trains would change. Introduction of stoppage at Avadi Railway Station for train no 12686 Mangalore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express at 06.58/07.00 am will be marked by a brief function at Avadi Railway Station on August 21, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan are expected to attend the function.