Residents irked as GCC fills potholes with debris

“About 50 metres of the road near Balaji hospital has been in completely damaged condition for the past two years. Instead of repairing the road by filling the potholes with bituminous tar mix, the civic workers fill them with debris. Within a few days, the debris tends to start coming off and scatter on the road. This poses danger to the riders. Two days ago, I saw workers filling the potholes with debris,” N Viswanathan, an activist said.