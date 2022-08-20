IIT-M research scholar found dead on Avadi railway track

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the cause of death of a 29-year-old research scholar at IIT-Madras, who was found dead on the railway track near Avadi railway station last Thursday.

On Thursday, passerby found a woman’s body on the railway track with bodily injuries. Avadi railway police were informed and the body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH). After investigation, police found the identity of the deceased to be that of Meghashree Padhan, a post doctorate research scholar in IIT-M.

A native of Odisha, Meghashree completed her Ph.D from IIT-Delhi and joined the university as a post-doctoral research fellow six months ago.

Police said that Meghashree was staying in the hostel in the campus. Investigation revealed that Meghashree left the hostel on Wednesday evening to meet a friend in Avadi. However, she did not return. “Her friends too did not suspect anything as they assumed she might have stayed at her friend’s place and did not check on her,” a police official said.

Police sources said that since Meghashree’s phone was not reachable on Friday, they started looking for her. Police found that she found dead on the railway tracks and informed the hostel authorities and the parents. Her bag containing her identity cards was also found a few metres away from the body.

The parents of the woman reached Chennai on Saturday morning and returned to their native with the dead body, police said. Police suspect the woman might have killed herself. Further investigations are on.