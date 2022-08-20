HC denies anticipatory bail to man who cheated people on OLX

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court rejected an anticipatory bail application of a man who cheated several people on the OLX platform by publishing fake real estate advertisements and collecting huge sum of money under the guise of executing sale deeds.

Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the anticipatory bail application of the accused named T Chandran who was booked under Sections 120 (B), 406, and 420 of the IPC.

According to E Raj Thilak, Additional Public Prosecutor, the complainant had cheated so many people and did not cooperate with the probe.

"It is noted that so far 19 complaints were received against the petitioner, which are all similar in nature and the matter is under investigation. Due to the non-cooperation of the petitioner, police are not able to proceed," the APP added.

Recording the submissions of the APP, the judge declined to grant anticipatory bail to the accused.

The complainant named Elson alleged that the petitioner and five others have converted an online trading company by the name Smart Home Developers and placed advertisements on the OLX website offering properties.

As they promised the complainant of executing the sale deed of a property, the complainant has parted away Rs 11 lakh by believing their advertisement. Later, he came to know that the petitioner and his associates have no title or right to enter into an agreement.