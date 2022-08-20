Gas smell pervades North Chennai; residents say 'used to it'

CHENNAI: Despite directions issued to limit the production at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Manali by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) recently. Residents of North Chennai are still experiencing a strong LPG like odour and black smoke emission for the past few days.

"Unlike the usual time, there was intense gas and a foul smell, for almost half an hour in the morning. Also, there was black smoke spotted from the They sensed the smell again in the afternoon around 12.45. Whenever we get this strong gas emission smell we are unable to stay indoors as our eyes get irritated and have difficulty breathing, " said Megha, a resident of Kaladipet, Thiruvottriyur.

Locals are getting the gas smell every day, however, as they are used to it some of them could not realise whether it is strong. Furthermore, they are tired of struggling with this issue for over years, and not raising any complaints against the industries as the concerned departments are not bothered to take permanent solutions.

S Karthikeyan, a shop owner in Manali said, "We thought that after the TNPCB has taken steps to reduce the production level, we would not witness the toxic gas smell. But nothing has changed, and it has been a regular issue from last month. We are helpless in staying here surrounded by these industries."

When contacted a senior TNPCB official, he said that they have not received complaints regarding the issue from the residents. "We have been monitoring the industry and the locality after the directions were issued. And there was no abnormal air pollution recorded after two monitoring stations were installed." The official ensured that they will inspect the area and the problem will be sorted.