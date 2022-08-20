DMK-AIADMK men hurl petrol bombs at each other; 18 held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police have arrested at least 18 persons, cadres belonging to DMK and AIADMK for allegedly hurling petrol bombs and attacking each other with weapons after a fight during a temple festival a week ago in MGR Nagar.

Police sources said that scuffle broke out between groups headed by G Balaji (25) and S Raja (26). Both of them were AIADMK cadres and after a rift, Balaji joined the DMK three years ago.

On August 7, during a temple festival in Annai Sathya Nagar in Jafferkhanpet, Raja and his group played loud music in front of Balaji's house, which led to an argument and subsequently ended in a brawl.

In the melee, a few men in two groups hurled petrol bombs at each other in which two people were injured. MGR Nagar police registered a case and arrested 18 people, including Balaji, Raja, Ayyaneswaran and Gopiraj. Further investigations are on