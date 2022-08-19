Murder near Ambattur police station: Nine youths arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi City police on Friday arrested nine persons in connection with the brutal murder of a 20-year-old youth near Ambattur police a day ago.

The deceased, R Karthik was allegedly murdered due to enmity over ganja peddling in the neighbourhood.

Police sources said that Karthik, a resident of Annai Sathya nagar was rounded by the gang after they intercepted his bike. They attacked him with weapons, just 200 metres from the police station.

Karthik was moved to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Three special teams were formed headed by Assistant commissioner of police, Kanagaraj. Police said that CCTV footage in and around the scene of crime was analyzed and within ten hours of the murder, police arrested all the nine persons involved in the murder.

All the arrested persons are less than 22 years old. The arrested persons were identified as I Venkatesh (22), A Dominic Xavier (18), K Akash (22), S Rakesh (19), S Mukesh (19), S Suryaprakash (22), P Balaji (22), E Sanjay Kumar (22) and T Vikram (21).

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.