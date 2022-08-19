Man arrested for smoking inside aircraft in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Indigo Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur was on its way to Chennai with 156 passengers on Thursday night. In the midair, Gopalan Alagan of Malaysia who was travelling along with his wife started to smoke inside the aircraft. Soon the air hostess and other passengers requested Gopalan to stop smoking since it's not allowed to smoke inside the flight.

However, Gopalan was not listening to them and continued to smoke. Later the pilot informed the Chennai Control room and at midnight when the flight landed at the Chennai airport the security officers who went inside the flight detained Gopalan and after completing the customs and immigration checkup he was handed to the airport police station.

During the inquiry, Gopalan told the police that there is nothing wrong with smoking inside the flight and there is no such rule saying not to smoke on the flight. However, the police registered a case and arrested Gopalan and further inquiry is on.