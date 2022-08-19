AAC meeting was held at Chennai Airport today

However, in conformity with the terminal capacity increase, airside works are also in progress to meet the demand and the land pockets which are already identified and needed to be acquired for further development.

Commissioning of the Bravo taxiway, Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) 3, R and N Taxiways have quickened aircraft movement between runways and aprons and with the commissioning of RET one and two in coming months will take peak hour handling capacity from 36 flights per hour to 45 flights per hour.

The obstacles on the approach path of the secondary runway are affecting its optimum usage. As the obstacles have been surveyed already, Chairman AAC advised the district administration to initiate measures to clear obstacles on the approach path to enable wide-bodied aircraft operations. He also directed to submit a detailed projection on the land requirements for following up with the State government.

The bird hits have been a serious safety hazard for the airport posing threat to aircraft operations. In the meeting, it was discussed with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Cantonment Board and District administration, Chengalpattu for reviewing the prevalent waste disposal methods so that the bird menace can be reduced. The presence of touts at the arrival was also discussed. Chairman AAC directed Police Authorities to have a strict vigil and ensure it is not happening in the airport.

Chairman AAC instructed the deployment of CISF personnel speaking the local language to be positioned in the passenger interaction areas to ensure better facilitation of passengers.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director, I. Karunanithi, MLA of Pallavaram constituency, S.R.Raja, MLA of Tambaram constituency, Ex MLA M.A. Vaithiyalingam, A.R. Rahul Nadh, District Collector of Chengalpattu and Senior officials from Greater Chennai Corporation, local bodies and Police. Airport stakeholders including Customs, Immigration and CISF were also part of the meeting.