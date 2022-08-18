2 held for duping people promising big returns from stock market

After that, they did not receive any money and the couple said the payment is getting delayed due to income tax issues.

A few months ago, Sivasankari asked Kamatchi to return the entire money and the latter agreed and gave a cheque.

However, the cheque bounced due to insufficient balance. Later, when checked, the house was found locked and when contacted over the phone, Kamatchi said they were out of the station on a business trip and would come back in 15 days and return the money.

After that Kamatchi and her husband’s mobile phones were switched off and they did not return.