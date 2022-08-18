Who listens when they want to speak?
CHENNAI: A series of students suicide recently reported in Tamil Nadu has exposed a dearth in mechanisms to address mental health crises among children.
Though several State governments, over the years, have worked on many policies to address this issue, only a few were implemented due to shortage of funds and lack of awareness among policymakers themselves.
With reports of psychological stress leading to suicides, various addictions and hurdles due to Covid pandemic, those working for child welfare insist on counselling in schools now more than ever.
Stakeholders like child rights activists, educationalists, teachers, child psychologists, and counsellors primarily urge for a research-based study involving children, conducting focus groups with students, enforcing positive disciplining and importantly, employing a counsellor at each school in the State.
An educationalist and child rights activist based in Chennai avers, “Over the years, we’ve planned many initiatives for mental health among children. But we failed at execution.”
According to the educationalist, over a decade ago, Tamil Nadu had formed a task force and even prepared a module to address psychological stress among children.
The team also conducted a district-wise consultation.
However, later, when the team found that the project cannot be implemented with government teachers, faculties with the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET), and also needed a counsellor, the State government decided to drop the plan because of an acute shortage of funds to hire counsellors.
Taking one of the initiatives from the module, the government, in later years, introduced mobile counselling in 8 districts.
Through this, students were educated on menstrual hygiene and nocturnal emission among other topics.
“Through counselling, the number of elopement cases among teenagers, which was a notorious issue in Salem a few years ago, reduced. Counselling had a better impact among students, until it was stopped,” explains the educationalist. “Adolescents do not get information from the right source and unfortunately, adults are uncomfortable and ill-equipped to speak about it to children. Counsellors fill this gap in schools.”
Speaking about government initiating focus groups for students, the educationalist added, “Government should rope those who’ve completed masters in social work (counselling) to conduct focus groups with students. As adolescent students can relate to MSW counsellors, it will encourage them to open up and help us identify those who need professional assistance.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Jesuraj, former state convener of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW), opines that counselling has been misunderstood and this needs to change. “In the name of counselling, children here are told to follow directions and are often advised. The work of a counsellor is to facilitate a non-judgmental environment where an individual can make their own decisions. In addition to problem identification, it’s crucial to allow the person to understand their own issues by gently nudging them towards a better decision-making. That’s healthy counselling.”
Andrew points out to the institutional failure in conducting academic research on child counselling. “States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra face severe second-generation problems like drug addiction, depression and suicides. To address these human development indicators, a thorough research involving school students is crucial.”
Apart from a study, Andrew also insists on making counselling a part of teacher training curriculum. “Simultaneously, the government must facilitate a certificate course on child counselling for all teachers. Such basic training will help in identifying children that need attention, and differentiating between kids that need therapy, counselling or just a social intervention,” he adds.
But why insist on counselling facilities in government schools alone? “Counsellors in private schools will document the progress of every child they meet, but this is seldom followed among government counsellors. The major difference between a private and government sector is the follow up. In such cases, lethargy and a lack of accountability only affects the child,” he says.
Interestingly, a Chennai government school teacher speaking to DT NEXT says counsellors must be appointed in each school to bring out cases of sexual harassment, bullying, casteism among other concerns children face. “There is an absolute need for counsellors because not all students are pally with teachers, specifically late bloomers who often get yelled at for academic underperformance,” states the teacher. But, for better impact and results, private counsellors are more suitable as opposed to government counsellors who often seem less involved.”
When activists and teachers speak about the importance of child counselling, psychologists and counsellors stress on positive disciplining and the need to normalise mental health.
M Selvi, child and adolescent psychologist, MS Chellamuthu Trust and Ahana Hospital, Madurai, urged parents and teachers to enforce positive discipline instead of punishments. “When a child is found misbehaving, it’s important to explain the concept of boundaries and give them space to think about their actions. Instead, I see parents hitting the child resulting in trauma. Also, schools should involve parents and conduct sensitising programmes periodically, and not just once a year, which is pointless.”
In 2017, the trust implemented a project, happy schooling at 23 corporation schools in Madurai. “We sensitised teachers, provided life skills to students, adopted creative methods and involved them in physical exercises. We also hold mental health awareness month in October to normalise it. All this yielded good results,” she adds.
Subsequently, VS Amala, a Chennai-based freelance counsellor in schools and colleges demanded for a full-time counsellor at each school. “A counsellor visiting the school once a week will not get us the expected results. Instead, the counsellor should be available at the school for students to reach out every day.”
Ultimately, while putting their arguments forward, all stakeholders opined that there was an immediate need for the presence of full time counsellors at each school in the State. Though in initial years, the implementation will have a rocky start, they warn: “It’s high time to address these concerns before we lose more young lives.”
How school counsellors can help students:
Facilitate a non-judgmental environment where students can voice their problems.
Enable them to make their own decision as opposed to telling them what to do.
Help students mediate conflicts with their peers, teachers, or parents
Identify children with special needs, and assist them in integrating with the classroom.
Assist teachers with communication especially with special-needs kids.
Develop skills to improve organisation, study habits, and time management.
Work through personal problems that may affect academics or relationships.
Identify interests, strengths, and aptitudes through assessment.
Help students cope with school or community-related violence, accidents, and trauma.
Improve social skills.
